FELONY ARRESTS
Jordan Ben Kellener, 47, of the 5000 block of Alicia Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:30 p.m. June 13 at the 300 block of 6th Street, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm likely causing great bodily injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
David Paul Smith, 50, of the 1500 block of North Beale Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:11 p.m. June 13 at his own residence, on suspicion of making criminal threats. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Lonnie Brice Vann, 21, of the 900 block of Blue Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 5:55 p.m. June 13 at the 900 block of Bune Street, on suspicion of rape by force or fear. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Rudy Eugene Hinojosa, 27, of the 4400 block of Kapaka Lane, Wheatland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at noon June 13 at Garden Avenue and Levee, on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine for sale and reckless evading. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kenny Kiet Phan, 24, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:55 a.m. June 13 at Robbins Way and Labadie Way, on suspicion of illegal cultivation of marijuana for sale and possession of a controlled substance, He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Keith Myers, 42, of the 9900 block of Luther Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9 p.m. June 13 at Stabler Lane and Poole Boulevard, Yuba City, on suspicion of making criminal threats. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Eric Guzman, 33, of the 300 block of Woodbridge Avenue, Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:33 p.m. June 12 at the 1900 block of Barry Road, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anthony Simmons, 54, of the 600 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11 p.m. June 13 at Queens Avenue and Knights Row. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.