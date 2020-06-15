FELONY ARRESTS
Carlos U. Diaz-Aragon, 29, of the 1570 block of Redding Ave., Yuba City, was arrested on a warrant by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:04 p.m. June 14 at Butte House Road and Blevin Road on suspicion of rape. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Reveriano Tinoco, 41, of the 1030 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:20 a.m. June 14 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Thomas R. Knottingham, 30, of the 2900 block of Kola St., Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:57 p.m. June 13 in the 760 block of April Lane, Yuba City, on suspicion of abuse, assault with a firearm on a person, and threatening to commit a crime or cause great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Shane E. Mosley, 48, of the 630 block of B St., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:21 p.m. June 13 in the 870 block of Onstott Road on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possessing a controlled substance, carrying a loaded firearm, receiving known stolen property, possessing narcotics, and transporting narcotics for sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Nicki A. Whitman, 46, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:02 p.m. June 13 in the 730 block of Colusa Ave., Yuba City, on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime or cause great bodily injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jason C. Gray, 22, of Roseville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:40 a.m. June 13 in the 1900 block of Bogue Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm, false imprisonment, and inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Courtney Andrus, 37, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:16 p.m. June 12 in the 2000 block of Young Road on suspicion of abuse involving corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Theresa M. Pierce, 43, of the 6050 block of Griffith Ave., Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:15 p.m. June 14 at Edwin Drive and Milton Drive, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Daniel Hernandez, 28, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:44 p.m. June 14. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Charles D. Parrish, 54, of the 1980 block of Parkwood Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:01 p.m. June 13 at Winslow Drive and Clark Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alexander D. Adams, 25, of the 6200 block of Farrell Way, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:10 p.m. June 13. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Matthew L. Mejia, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:02 a.m. June 13 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jesus E. Melo-Cruz, 23, of the 500 block of Gray Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:54 p.m. June 12. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Fernando Martinez, 24, of Sutter, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:19 a.m. June 12 in the 1000 block of Jonathan Drive. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.