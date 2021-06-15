FELONY ARRESTS
Frank Soucek, 61, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:38 p.m. June 14 in the 1900 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City, on suspicion of false imprisonment and threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Thomas Condrey, 31, of the 1400 block of Knights Row, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:40 p.m. June 14 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sara Russell, 50, of the 1400 block of Knights Row, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:40 p.m. June 14 at her residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Raul Rios, 44, of Galt, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:39 a.m. June 15 on Highway 70 at Plumas Lake. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Gulbarg Singh, 61, of the 1000 block of Earnhardt Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:40 p.m. June 14 in the 1500 block of Alfred Way. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Dominique C. Tuman, 36, of Gridley, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:16 a.m. June 14 at North Beale Road and Feather River Boulevard, Linda. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Everado Yanez, 48, of the 2100 block of Deer Creek Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:39 p.m. June 13 on Highway 99 at Oswald Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.