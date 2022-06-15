DUI ARRESTS
Robert Austin, 38, of the 1500 block of Pond View Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:29 a.m. June 14 at Pond View Drive and Twister River Drive. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
