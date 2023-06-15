Leonardo Gonzalez, 34, of the 2000 block of Becky Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11 p.m. June 13 at Franklin and Bypass, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship and making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Vang Vang, 37, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:53 a.m. June 14 at State Highway 70 southbound, north of Nicolaus. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Khammy Khathavong, 50, of Washington, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:34 p.m. June 14 at State Highway 99 southbound, north of Howsley Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.