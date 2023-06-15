FELONY ARRESTS

Leonardo Gonzalez, 34, of the 2000 block of Becky Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11 p.m. June 13 at Franklin and Bypass, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship and making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

