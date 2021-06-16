FELONY ARREST
Joshua Jones, 40, of the 2700 block of California Street, Sutter, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:41 p.m. June 14 in the 2700 block of California Street on suspicion of hit and run resulting in death or injury. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Bhartpal Panu, 49, of the 1900 block of Jacob Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:52 a.m. June 15 in the 1600 block of Butte Vista Lane. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alvaro G. Flores-Sanchez, 27, of the 400 block of Olivehurst Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:30 p.m. June 15 on Lindhurst Avenue. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.