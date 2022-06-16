FELONY ARRESTS
Santos Castillo III, 31, of the 1800 block of Vierra Lane, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11 p.m. June 14 at the 900 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of a prohibited person in possession of ammunition and a firearm and a second offense of grand theft auto. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Andrea Anderson, 36, of the 5500 block of South Gledhill Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11 p.m. June 14 at the 900 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of accessory after the fact. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kayla Ruddock, 25, of the 30 block of Snow Line Road, Berry Creek, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:42 p.m. June 14 at the 900 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of burglary. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Compton Delisle, 21, of the 800 block of Snow Line Road, Berry Creek, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:08 p.m. June 15 at the 300 block of Dorman Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Casey Clement, 31, of the 2100 block of Boulton Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:15 p.m. June 15 at the 1300 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.