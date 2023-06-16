Enrique Rodriguez, 19, of the 600 block of Allen Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:15 p.m. June 14 at the 1200 block of Melton, on suspicion of vandalism ($400 or more). He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Sean Neel, 36, of the 1900 block of Second Avenue, Sutter, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:15 p.m. June 15 at the 1400 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City, on suspicion of vandalism ($400 or more). He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Cougar McMillan, 25, of Oroville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6 p.m. June 15 at the 800 block of Plaza Way, on suspicion of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon likely not a firearm. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.