Felony Arrests
Brandon T. Dobbins, 26, of the 5200 block of Elizabeth Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:48 p.m. June 16 in the 400 block of Alturas Street on suspicion of a convicted felon purchasing tear gas. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jason E. Herth, 42, of the 1000 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4 p.m. June 16 at Woodworth Avenue and Ainsley Avenue on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Victoria E. Crouch, 33, of the 2800 block of Boni Sui Court, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:28 p.m. June 16 on Wilson Road on suspicion of two counts of a convicted felon purchasing tear gas. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mohammad S. Khan, 41, homeless, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:50 a.m. June 16 in the 100 block of South Lawrence Avenue on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.