FELONY ARRESTS
Tiya Manheimer, 41, of the 1800 block of Augusta Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:28 a.m. June 17 at her own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
George Fredrick Leet, 62, of the 2300 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:47 p.m. June 15 at the 200 block of 5th Street, Marysville, on suspicion of possessing a usable amount of a controlled substance with the intent to sell while armed with a loaded and operable firearm as a prohibited person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
David Eugene Marr, 65, of the 5800 block of Garden Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9 a.m. June 16 at his own residence, on suspicion of possessing a usable amount of a controlled substance with the intent to sell. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Derek Chadmon Phillipson, 53, of the 11100 block of Loma Rica Road, Loma Rica, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:41 p.m. June 16 at the 1100 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon likely causing great bodily injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jose Carlos Orozco, 23, of the 4400 block of Martel Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:33 p.m. June 16 at the 1500 block of Colusa Highway, Yuba City, on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Tyler Joseph Cope, 21, of the 1400 block of Arlington Way, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:16 a.m. June 16 at State Highway 70 south, north of Plumas Lake. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.