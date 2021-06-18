FELONY ARRESTS
Sergio Gomez-Alvarado, 28, of the 500 block of Scott Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:13 p.m. June 17 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Michael Rubach, 40, of the 1100 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:53 p.m. June 17 at Colusa Frontage Road and Kiley Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.