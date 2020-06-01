FELONY ARRESTS
Kyle R. McCray, 30, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:21 a.m. May 31 on the Fifth Street Bridge on suspicion of assault with force. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Chad W. McCurdry, 29, of the 1460 block of Paseo Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:50 p.m. May 30 in the 7980 block of Kent Ave., on suspicion of vehicle theft and driving a car without the consent of the owner. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tara S. Stancil, 35, of the 330 block of Ayler Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:40 p.m. May 30 at her residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Gustavo M. Gallegos, 40, of the 1800 block of Anthony Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:20 a.m.. May 29 at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino at Fire Mountain on suspicion of bringing drugs into jail. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Alexis Mora, 25, of the 1270 block of Railroad Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:54 p.m. May 31. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Dane J. Kaiser, 20, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:35 a.m. May 31 in Yuba County. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Nancy V. Castillo, 38, of the 5930 block of Lowe Ave., Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:32 a.m. May 31 at her residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm and inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Trevor E. Munsee, 26, of the 1110 block of Railroad Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:16 p.m. May 30. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alejandro A. Huerta-Ruiz, 23, of Pittsburg, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:54 a.m. May 30 on Highway 70 north of Nicolaus. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Navdeep Sahota, 22, of the 150 block of Bristol Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:06 a.m. May 30 in the 960 block of Marlin Court. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Johnny B. Pena, 45, of the 2480 block of Drummond Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on May 31 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Corbette E. Wilson, 35, of Dobbins, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:55 p.m. May 29 at Indiana Ranch Road and Fountain House Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Corina Tacardon, 27, was arrested by CHP at 3:29 a.m. May 29 at Hwy 70 at Striplin Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.