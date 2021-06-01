FELONY ARRESTS
Gilberto Gonzalez Calata, 39, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:53 p.m. May 30 in the 1000 block of Randolph Drive on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sarah E. Rorie, 39, of the 12000 block of Edgehill Way, Loma Rica, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff's Office at 9:14 p.m. May 30 at her residence on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer and threatening to commit a crime. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jamie Sims, 44, of the 1500 block of Jodi Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 7:13 p.m. May 29 at her residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Maegan Sanchez, 21, of the 1400 block of Zephyr Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:30 a.m. May 28 in the 700 block of Queens Avenue on suspicion of robbery. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Ayesha Saunders, 46, of Stockton, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:59 p.m. May 31 on Highway 70. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alvina A. Lal, 43, of the 4300 block of Evelyn Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:44 p.m. May 31 at Bernice Avenue. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Maricela R. Damian, 25, of the 1700 block of Linda Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4 p.m. May 31 on North Beale Road north of Feather River Boulevard. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Nichole Dosty, 36, of the 600 block of Joann Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:10 a.m. May 31 at Bird Street and Live Oak Boulevard. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Aaron T. Munday, 29, of the 800 block of Orange Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:31 p.m. May 30 at Hickory Lane and Cress Way in Olivehurst. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Brittany Sanders, 27, of the 6100 block of Gossett Way, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:18 p.m. May 29 at Bridge Street and Shasta Street in Yuba City. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Hsin Hsu, 57, of the 1900 block of Hardial Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:02 p.m. May 29 at Civic Center Boulevard and Highway 20. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose Solis, 32, of Gridley, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 2:48 a.m. May 29 at Ramsdell Drive and Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Angelina Heredia, 32, of Carmichael, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:13 a.m. May 29 on Highway 99 north of Highway 113. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Heather Hill, 38, of the 700 block of Bandy Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. May 29 in the 700 block of Louise Avenue. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.