Felony Arrests

Timothy Lyle, 51, was arrested by Yuba City Police  at 10:10 a.m.  June 19 at the 1500 block of Poole boulevard  on charges of first degree robbery and possession of narcotics for sale.  He was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

Joel Barrera, 40, of Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police  at 3:29 a.m.  June 19 at his own residence on charges of spousal abuse involving corporal injury.  He was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

Cody Preston, 28, of Marysville, was arrested by Yuba City Police  at 8:20 p.m.  June 18 at the 900 block of Gray Avenue on charges of criminal threats involving great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

Travone Myles, 23, of Marysville, was arrested by Yuba City Police  at 8 p.m.  June 19 at Bridge Street and North Palora Avenue on charges of spousal abuse involving corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

DUI Arrests

Kristina Adkison, 32, of Yuba City, was arrested by California Highway Patrol  at 12:06 a.m. June 20  at the 5000 block of Riverside Drive. She was booked into Yuba County Jail. 

Saldana Larios, 22, of Olivehurst, was arrested by California Highway Patrol  at 5:52 a.m. June 20 at Hwy 70 southbound at McGowan Parkway. He was booked into Yuba County Jail. 

Leslie Beattie, 43, of Penn Valley, was arrested by Yuba City Police  at 3:56 p.m. June 19 at Sutter Street and Taylor. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.

 

