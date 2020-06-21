Felony Arrests
Timothy Lyle, 51, was arrested by Yuba City Police at 10:10 a.m. June 19 at the 1500 block of Poole boulevard on charges of first degree robbery and possession of narcotics for sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joel Barrera, 40, of Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police at 3:29 a.m. June 19 at his own residence on charges of spousal abuse involving corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cody Preston, 28, of Marysville, was arrested by Yuba City Police at 8:20 p.m. June 18 at the 900 block of Gray Avenue on charges of criminal threats involving great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Travone Myles, 23, of Marysville, was arrested by Yuba City Police at 8 p.m. June 19 at Bridge Street and North Palora Avenue on charges of spousal abuse involving corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI Arrests
Kristina Adkison, 32, of Yuba City, was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 12:06 a.m. June 20 at the 5000 block of Riverside Drive. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Saldana Larios, 22, of Olivehurst, was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 5:52 a.m. June 20 at Hwy 70 southbound at McGowan Parkway. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Leslie Beattie, 43, of Penn Valley, was arrested by Yuba City Police at 3:56 p.m. June 19 at Sutter Street and Taylor. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.