FELONY ARRESTS
Jaswinder Singh, 40, of the 1200 block of Crest Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:09 a.m. June 17 in the 1200 block of Barry Road in Yuba City on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a prison or jail and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Austin Willis Jr., 59, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:20 a.m. June 19 in the 1400 block of Bridge Street in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, kidnapping and violation of parole. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Juan C. Sanchez III, 22, of the 5900 block of Redburn Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:59 p.m. June 16 at Cigar Bay on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and violation of parole. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Kou L. Her, 38, of the 1400 block of Lisa Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:11 p.m. June 16 in the 1400 block of Lisa Way in Marysville on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jared E. Johner, 21, of the 700 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:30 p.m. June 17 in the 700 block of Lincoln Road in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal threats and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Samuel C. O’Rourke, 39, of the 9000 block of Cedar Court, Brownsville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:37 p.m. June 17 in the 13100 block of La Porte Road on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and violation of parole. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Christopher D. Sanders, 36, of the 2100 block of Moss Glen Loop, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:38 a.m. June 18 in the 2100 block of Moss Glen Loop in Olivehurst on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, battery causing serious bodily injury and dissuading or intimidating a witness. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Colleen C. Foley, 27, of the 5800 block of Montclair Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:29 a.m. June 18 at Field and Stream in Marysville on suspicion of resisting arrest, public intoxication, vandalism and battery on a peace officer. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Seth Silvera, 36, of 58 Michigan Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:10 p.m. June 17 in the 1400 block of Tharp Road in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, three counts of petty theft, disorderly conduct, possession of narcotics and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Miguel Guzman, 31, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:21 a.m. June 19 on Butte House Road at Madison Road in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alicia M. Raymond, 37, of the 3400 block of Altamesa Drive, Redding, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:54 p.m. June 17 in the 3300 block of Forty Mile Road. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Arturo Serrato Jr., 21, of the 4400 block of Fleming Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:50 p.m. June 17 in the 5000 block of Powerline Road. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Juan F. Nava Sierra, 56, of the 1300 block of Eastwind Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:18 a.m. June 18 on southbound Highway 70 at Erle Road. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Anthony D. Valladao, 30, of the 10500 block of Salcido Lane, Grass Valley, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:25 a.m. June 18 on Erle Road at Edgewater Road. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.