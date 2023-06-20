FELONY ARRESTS
FELONY ARRESTS
Steven Jordan, 34, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:26 a.m. June 19 at FoodMaxx, on suspicion of second-degree robbery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Rodney Warner, 65, of the 1000 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:57 a.m. June 19 at his own residence, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle/vessel. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Oscar Florencio, 39, of the 1000 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:51 p.m. June 18 at his own residence, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon likely not a firearm, kidnapping and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Luis Cabal-Coria, 38, of the 400 block of Bird Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:23 p.m. June 18 at Browdy Court. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
