FELONY ARRESTS
Daniel Gonzalez, 31, of the 2200 block of Fir Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:15 p.m. June 20 on suspicion of annoying or molesting a child under 18, child endangerment, and false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael A. Sisco, 35, of the 800 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:40 a.m. June 20 at Bernice Avenue and Hale Road, Olivehurst, on suspicion of attempted burglary and obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
John E. Kirker, 54, of the 1500 block of Derrick Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:59 p.m. June 19 in the 6100 block of Gossett Way, Linda, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Heather Hill, 38, of the 700 block of Bandy Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8 a.m. June 19 in the 1000 block of Tharp Road on suspicion of burglary and attempted arson. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tina Baiz, 41, of the 600 block of Sutter Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5 a.m. June 19 in the 1200 block of Kenny Drive on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Raymond E. Diah, 46, of Oroville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:14 a.m. June 21 on Highway 70. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jose G. Lopez-Cazarez, 41, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:48 p.m. June 20 on Levee Road near Grays Beach. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Eric Dees, 45, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:32 p.m. June 20 on Highway 99 just south of Sacramento Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Abraham Ramirez, 34, of Oakland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:54 p.m. June 20 on Highway 70 south of Striplin Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Moises Sanchez-Ramirez, 38, of the 9700 block of Center Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:57 p.m. June 19 in the 6000 block of Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Juan Tejada-Molina, 35, of the 300 block of McRae Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:43 p.m. June 19 in the 700 block of Bridge Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Fabian Pio, 32, of Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:07 a.m. June 19. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Trevor Wells, 24, of Elk Grove, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:45 a.m. June 19 on Highway 99 just north of Power Line Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anthony Simmons, 53, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:47 p.m. June 18 at Upland Drive and Queens Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.