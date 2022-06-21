FELONY ARRESTS
Francisco Bernal, 46, of the 700 block of Andrew Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:54 p.m. June 20 at the 2300 block of Del Pero Street, on suspicion of obstruction/resistance of an executive officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Nicosi Davis, 62, of 3200 block of Burlington Avenue, Oroville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2 p.m. June 20 at his own resistance, on suspicion of vandalism and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Dorell Vincent Ciulei, 46, of the 2100 block of State Highway 65, Wheatland, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 4 p.m. June 20 at the 400 block of 6th Street, on suspicion of making criminal threats. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Nicholas Alexander Cummings, 33, of the 2000 block of Bidwell Bar Drive, Plumas Lake was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:30 a.m. June 20 at his own residence, on suspicion of making criminal threats, assault with a firearm likely to cause great bodily injury and false imprisonment. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Josiah Uriostegui, 20, of the 700 block of Lask Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1 a.m. June 20 at the 700 block of Inder Lane, Yuba City, on suspicion of reckless evading with disregard for public safety. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Kirkor Meric, 25, of Benicia, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:36 a.m. June 21 at Dunning Avenue and Hammonton-Smartsville Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Marcos Herminio Molina Luna, 24, of the 180 block of Percy Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:20 p.m. June 20 at West Onstott, north of Franklin Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.