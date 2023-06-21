Kevin Donovan, 67, of the 1800 block of Melinda Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:30 p.m. June 20 at the 200 block of Bridge Street, on suspicion of sexual penetration with a foreign object on a drugged victim unaware the act occurred. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Stephen Lal, 45, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:14 p.m. June 20 at the 1400 block of Sunsweet Boulevard, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle/vessel. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Walter Hatcher Jr., 27, of the 2500 block of Allen Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:46 p.m. June 19 at Kola Court and Larkin Road, Live Oak. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.