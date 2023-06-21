FELONY ARRESTS

Kevin Donovan, 67, of the 1800 block of Melinda Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:30 p.m. June 20 at the 200 block of Bridge Street, on suspicion of sexual penetration with a foreign object on a drugged victim unaware the act occurred. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

