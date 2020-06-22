FELONY ARRESTS
Joseph W. Hubbard III, 49, of the 5800 block of Feather River Boulevard, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:57 p.m. June 20 in the 900 block of Shad Road, Linda, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Byron K. Richards, 34, of Palermo was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:29 p.m. June 20 on Highway 20 at North George Washington Boulevard on suspicion of grand theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Lamar R. Brown, 52, of the 6000 block of Gossett Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:55 p.m. June 20 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime, assault with a firearm on a person, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Anthony De Dios, 19, of the 1300 block of Val Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:30 p.m. June 20 in the 300 block of 12th Street on suspicion of robbery. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Travone Myles, 23, of Marysville was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8 p.m. June 19 at Bridge Street and North Palora Avenue on suspicion of abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Edwin L. Horace, 35, of the 1500 block of Berkshire Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:02 p.m. June 19 at Reeves Avenue and Chestnut Street on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and grand theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Timothy Lyle, 51, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:10 a.m. June 19 in the 1500 block of Poole Boulevard on suspicion of robbery and possession of narcotics for sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joel Barrera, 40, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:29 a.m. June 19 at his residence on suspicion of abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cody Preston, 28, of Marysville was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:20 p.m. June 18 in the 900 block of Gray Avenue on suspicion of making criminal threats involving great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Hilario Garcia-Garcia, 34, of the 1000 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:32 p.m. June 21 on Garden Highway. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Juan H. Avila-Corrales, 42, of the 600 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:58 p.m. June 21 on Del Norte Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jorge E. Garcia, 46, of the 400 block of Dorman Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:11 a.m. June 21 in the 100 block of Percy Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Robert K. Curtis, 56, of the 600 block of Downing Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 p.m. June 20 in the 500 block of Washington Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Indalecio F. Nanez, 26, of Gridley was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:18 p.m. June 20 in the parking lot of Sierra Central Credit Union. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jonathan M. Reymann, 46, of San Ramon was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:40 a.m. June 20. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Uriel A. Saldana Larios, 22, of the 1800 block of Beverly Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:52 a.m. June 20. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kristina M. Adkison, 32, of the first block of Toledo Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:06 a.m. June 20 in the 5800 block of Riverside Drive. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jorge M. Lopez-Jimenez, 29, of the 600 block of A Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7 p.m. June 19 at his residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Leslie Beattie, 43, of Penn Valley was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:56 p.m. June 19 on Sutter Street. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.