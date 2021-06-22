FELONY ARRESTS
Casey J. Webb, 38, of the 1000 block of I Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:20 p.m. June 21 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury, attempted forcible rape, and sexual penetration by a foreign object. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Bradford F. Wright, 66, of the 1700 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:45 a.m. June 21 in the 7600 block of Silva Path, Brownsville, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Joel Ortizvargas, 31, of the 1600 block of Hooper Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:51 p.m. June 20 on Bridge Street west of Clark Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.