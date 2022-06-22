FELONY ARRESTS
Alejandro Ruiz, 40, of the 9600 block of Poplar Court, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:59 p.m. June 20 at his own residence, on suspicion of obstruction/resistance of an executive officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Juan Silva, 24, of Robbins, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:13 p.m. June 20 at State Highway 113 at Everglade Road, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rick Garcia, 52, of Woodland, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:44 p.m. June 20 at State Highway 20 and Acacia Avenue, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of ammunition and firearm as a prohibited person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Abbey Scoulin, 40, of the 1200 block of Kenny Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:40 p.m. June 21 at the 3000 block of Industrial Drive. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.