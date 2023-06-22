David Allen Williams II, 42, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:06 a.m. June 20 at Poplar Avenue and Sycamore Road, on suspicion of reckless evading of a police officer and concealing a dirk/dagger. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Johnathan Crabtree, 22, of the 1200 block of Melton Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:20 a.m. June 21 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Hunter Shackelford, 33, of the 300 block of Robinson Avenue,Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:30 p.m. June 21 at the 5000 block of Royal Lake Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Paul Wheeler, 58, of the 9000 block of Colusa Highway, Sutter, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:20 p.m. June 21 at his own residence, on suspicion of send/sell obscene matter depicting a minor in sexual acts. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Nichole Gonzalez, 40, of the 100 block of South Lawrence Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:53 a.m. June 22 at the 500 block of Second Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
John Gregory Slazas, 61, of the 7200 block of La Porte Road, Rackerby, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:28 p.m. June 19 at La Porte Road, west of Ponderosa. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.