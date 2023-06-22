FELONY ARRESTS

David Allen Williams II, 42, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:06 a.m. June 20 at Poplar Avenue and Sycamore Road, on suspicion of reckless evading of a police officer and concealing a dirk/dagger. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail. 

Recommended for you