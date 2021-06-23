FELONY ARRESTS
Brandon Grant, 30, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:02 a.m. June 23 on Shasta Street north of Bridge Street on suspicion of vandalism with damages exceeding $400. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Charles Jones, Jr., 42, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:45 p.m. June 22 at Louise Avenue and Kelton Way on suspicion of attempted vehicle theft. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Bruce A. Scott, 58, of the 5800 block of Garden Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:15 a.m. June 22 in the 1400 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Brittney Corrie, 23, of the 1700 block of Columbia Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:43 a.m. June 22 at Barry Road and Garden Highway in Yuba City on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, openly displaying or exposing any imitation firearm in a public place, inflicting great bodily injury on any person other than an accomplice in the commission of a felony or attempted felony, possession of a stolen vehicle, obstruction, and false identification to a peace officer. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Marcel Weaver, 31, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:45 a.m. June 22 on Highway 20 at Gray Avenue in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.