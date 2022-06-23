FELONY ARRESTS
Nicholas Ross Steele, 41, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:30 p.m. June 22 at B Street and Chestnut Street, on suspicion of buying and receiving a stolen vehicle. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ryan Hazell, 28, of Knights Landing, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:05 p.m. June 22 at Karnak Road and Gifford Road, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent and grand theft auto. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ronald Fear, 58, of the 700 block of Main Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:10 p.m. June 22 at his own residence, on suspicion of making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Eleazer Hernandez-Jimenez, 31, of the 1700 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:53 p.m. June 22 at his own residence, on suspicion of cultivation of six or more marijuana plants with the intent to sell with a prior conviction. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Stephen Louis Graham, 35, of the 1000 block of Anderson Avenue, Arboga was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:16 a.m. June 21 at Feather River Boulevard, north of Curtis Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Emanuel Camacho, 25, of the 10000 block of Larkin Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:11 a.m. June 22 at Larkin Road and Jennifer Drive. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.