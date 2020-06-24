Felony Arrests
April D. Bianchi, 46, of the 1200 block of Pecos Way, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:30 p.m. June 23 on Pecos Way on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Gurwinder Singh, 24, of the 1300 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:49 p.m. June 23 on Birchwood Court on suspicion of carjacking, elder abuse and evading a peace officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Janna M. Lawrence, 47, of Sacramento was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 6:30 a.m. June 23 in the 300 block of Ninth Street on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI Arrest
Jayden S. Beeler, 23, of the 2100 block of Stonewater Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:06 p.m. June 23 on Highway 99. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.