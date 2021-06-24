FELONY ARRESTS
Kyle Williams, 42, of the 600 block of Ainsley Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6 p.m. June 23 in Sacramento on suspicion of stalking, threatening to commit a crime, and kidnapping. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Melissa Moody, 34, of the first block of Third Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:18 p.m. June 23 at Gray Avenue and Kensington Way on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jacquelyn Tellez, 37, of the 1400 block of Stabler Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:45 p.m. June 23 in the 500 block of Shanghai Bend Road on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury, assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm, and burglary. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Rachel A. McKenrick, 32, of the 6200 block of McLaughlin Way, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:16 a.m. June 24. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Helen Tapp, 58, of the 1400 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:45 p.m. June 23 at Queens Avenue and East Onstott Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kamal Bains, 25, of the 1500 block of Countryside Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:29 p.m. June 23 at Wilbur Avenue and Franklin Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Frances Gilmer, 41, of the 1400 block of Stewart Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:49 a.m. June 23 at Highway 20 and Plumas Street. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Laci Bradfield, 36, of the 200 block of Littlejohn Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:24 p.m. June 22 at her residence. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.