FELONY ARRESTS
Angelique Marie Jack Gibbons, 28, of Modesto, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:01 a.m. June 23 at the 2000 block of Cheim Boulevard, Marysville, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Casey Cutright, 41, of the 1000 block of Courtyard Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:53 a.m. June 23 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tyler Nicholas Dimperio, 27, of the 2000 block of Cheim Boulevard, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:09 a.m. June 23 at the 2000 block of Cheim Boulevard, Marysville, on suspicion of grand theft of a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
William Gill, 32, of the 4900 block of State Highway 20, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:42 p.m. June 23 at his own residence, on suspicion of cultivation of six or more marijuana plants and possession of ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
David Lee Dutra Jr., 23, of the 800 block of Oak Street, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:04 a.m. June 24 at High Street and State Highway 20. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Demitri Angelo Gonzalaez, 33, of Galt, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:11 a.m. June 22 at State Highway 65 and South Beale Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jessica Neves, 41, of the 2300 block of Rio Oso Road, Rio Oso, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2 p.m. June 23 at her own residence. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christine Davis, 69, of Woodland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:18 p.m. June 23 at Clements and Bogue Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.