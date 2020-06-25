FELONY ARRESTS
Marissa I. Cervantes, 33, of the 700 block of Berry Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:20 a.m. June 25 in the 5300 block of Lindhurst Avenue on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Marco A. Navarro, 34, of Robbins was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:10 a.m. June 25 on Sacramento Valley Road on suspicion of vandalism and false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Dylan M. Leach, 20, of the 1900 block of Fourth Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11 p.m. June 24 on Olivehurst Avenue on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.