FELONY ARRESTS
Keevonne Smith, 23, of Fairfield, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:33 p.m. June 24 in the 1200 block of Kenny Drive on suspicion of grand theft of a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Andrew Potts, 22, of the 600 block of Chestnut Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:30 p.m. June 24 in the 2100 block of Cartagena Drive on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cain Mora, 29, of the 1100 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:30 p.m. June 24 in the 2100 block of Cartagena Drive on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kimberly Lankford-Carnahan, 30, of the 4200 block of Mary Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2 p.m. June 24 at her residence on suspicion of oral copulation by force, oral copulation with a person under 18, unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, and threatening a witness. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Le’Andre Craven, 24, of the 600 block of Almond Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:50 a.m. June 24 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Oswaldo Chavez, 23, of the 1000 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:35 p.m. June 24 in the 900 block of Jones Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.