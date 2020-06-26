Felony Arrests
Shelby Demarco, 26, of Orangevale, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:47 a.m. June 26 at Beale Air Force Base on suspicion of cruelty to a child. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kamaldeep S. Bassi, 36, homeless, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:42 p.m. June 25 in the 9900 block of K Street, Live Oak, on suspicion of elder abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Marco R. Favela, 25, of the 1600 block of Alberta Avenue, Linda, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:30 p.m. June 25 at Goldfields Parkway and North Beale Road on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI Arrest
Eric O. Carter, 57, of the 1100 block of Kensington Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:35 p.m. June 25 in the 1700 block of Ramirez Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.