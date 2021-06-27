FELONY ARRESTS
Michael Delgado, 18, of the 1300 block of Zephyr Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:15 p.m. June 25 at his own residence on suspicion of willfully threatening to commit a crime with the intent to terrorize and vandalism causing property damage. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Isaias Mercado, 21, of the 1900 block of Belvin Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:06 p.m. June 25 at the 600 block of Tharp Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant in a dating relationship. The arrestee was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Rogelio Padron, 51, of the 1400 block of Knights Row, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:51 p.m., June 25 at Hwy 99 and Bridge Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mario Avila, 30, of the 1200 block of B Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:30 p.m., June 24 at East Onstott and Williams Way, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.