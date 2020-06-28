Felony Arrests
Jerry Thorpe, 48, of Olivehurst, was arrested by Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:41 a.m. June 26 on suspicion of making criminal threats involving great bodily injury and a prohibited weapon.. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Zachary Sample, 27, of Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:42 a.m. June 26 on charges of evading police. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ben Ganzon, 20, Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4 a.m. June 26 at Hwy 65 and Rosa Road on charges of assault and battery involving great bodily injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Benjamin Jackson, 27, of Marysville, was arrested on a warrant by Marysville Police at 3:05 p.m. June 26 at the Tehama County Jail on charges of false identification. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Joshua Dallar, 34, of Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police June 26 at the 400 block of Park Avenue on charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition as an ex-felon. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Reagan Cudney, 20, of Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police at 9:57 p..m. June 25 at Bird Street and Live Oak boulevard on felony vandalism. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Samuel Delafuente, 34, of Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police at 7:51 a..m. June 26 at Washington and Live Oak boulevard on felony abandonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brian McClelland, 28, of Yuba City, was arrested by Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:30 a.m. June 26 at Franklin and Walton Avenue on possession of a tear gas weapon and controlled substance. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Edgar Jimenez, 27, of Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police at 10:19 a.m. June 25 at Garden Hwy, north of River Oaks on charges of kidnapping, possession of false identification, carjacking, battery, sexual penetration with force, spousal abuse, sexual battery, and attempted vehicle theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI Arrests
Gabriel Zumbrum, 20, of Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police at 6:59 p.m. June 25 at the 1900 block of Redhaven Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
John Ramirez, 53, of Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police at 10:01 p.m. June 25 at Hwy 99 and Queens Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.