FELONY ARRESTS
Eric Dennis, 36, of the 4000 block of Williams Street, Eureka, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:55 p.m. June 23 in the 2100 block of Rosemary Lane in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of tear gas, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and false impersonation. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ruthie Dunn, 56, of the 1200 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:42 a.m. June 24 in the 1200 block of Plumas Street in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
John Alston, 36, of the 1500 block of Pondview Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:29 a.m. June 24 in the 1900 block of Redhaven Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism with $400 or more in damages, attempted grand theft, possession of narcotics, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, resisting arrest and bringing a controlled substance into a prison or jail. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jesus Mendoza, 48, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:08 p.m. June 24 in the 800 block of Gray Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jamie Menchaca, 30, of the 3000 block of Epperson Way, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:30 p.m. June 24 in the 9900 block of California Street in Live Oak on suspicion of identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, two counts of driving without a license, failure to use a turn signal and three counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Emily McKay, 31, of the 300 block of Dorman Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:20 a.m. June 25 in the 300 block of Dorman Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Charles Matlock, 40, of the 1200 block of Forestwood Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7 a.m. June 25 int he 1200 block of Forestwood Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, battery and child abuse likely to cause great bodily injury. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ralph Talamantes, 57, of the 600 block of Sutter Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:15 a.m. June 25 in the 700 block of Sutter Street in Yuba City in suspicion of second degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Rajinder Tumber, 67, of the 300 block of Lyndsey Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:15 p.m. June 25 on northbound Highway 99 at Barry Road on suspicion of manufacturing, sale or possession of a leaded cane and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Adriana Lopez, 34, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:10 a.m. June 26 on Eager Road at Live Oak Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, committing a felony while released on bail and three counts of failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Blake W. Rouse, 31, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:39 p.m. June 23 in the 1700 block of Powder Way in Olivehurst on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Brandon C. Neel, 38, of the 600 block of Forbes Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba-Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5) at 12:37 p.m. June 24 at Circle K on East 22nd Street in Marysville on suspicion of being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Hesperansa A. Hardesty, 37, of the 1100 block of Harding Street, Fairfield, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:17 p.m. June 24 in the 5700 block of Lowe Avenue in Linda on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, obstruction and resisting arrest. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Sebastian L. Baltezore, 21, of the 4700 block of Western Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:25 a.m. June 25 in the 4700 block of Western Avenue in Olivehurst on suspicion of being a felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm in violation of court order, possession of metal knuckles, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and hit and run. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Layce R. Moore, 37, of the 5500 block of Alicia Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:20 a.m. June 25 on Donald Street on suspicion of possession of a lead weapon. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Hung D. Nguyen, 39, of the 1400 block of Turnbridge Way, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:33 p.m. June 25 in the 1400 block of Turnbridge Way in Plumas Lake on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm likely to cause great bodily injury, elder abuse, battery, cruelty to a child, resisting arrest and two outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Alexa Trojan, 23, of the 1900 block of Pepperwood Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:47 a.m. June 24 in the 1600 block of Butte House Road in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, wet and reckless, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of narcotics, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and three counts of failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Thomas Condrey, 32, of the 1400 block of Knights Row, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:59 a.m. June 24 in the 1400 block of Knights Row in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, wet and reckless, two counts of driving with a suspended license, driving without license plates and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Misael Dominquez-Coelle, 29, of the 1500 block of Orlando Way, Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:46 p.m. June 24 on Walton Avenue at Wildflower Circle in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and possession of narcotics. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tirath Singh, 37, of the 1700 block of Gordon Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:35 p.m. June 24 in the 28500 block of George Washington Boulevard on suspicion of two counts of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Darrell Rojoas, 48, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:21 a.m. June 25 in the 1700 block of Live Oak Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, bringing a controlled substance into a prison or jail and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Steven Bravo, 62, of the 21700 block of Knights Road, Knights Landing, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:46 p.m. June 25 in the 21700 block of Knights Road in Knights Landing on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Timothy Fjeldal, 32, of the 600 block of Eighth Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:25 a.m. June 26 in the 100 block of Clark Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of an opium pipe and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Hector Villalba, 38, of Smartsville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:22 p.m. June 25 in the 1200 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Miranda Coupe, 41, of the 2100 block of Stonewater Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:54 a.m. June 26 on Township Road at Bogue Road in Yuba City. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tristan Crabtree, 24, of the 900 block of Elinor Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:14 a.m. June 26 on Northgate Drive at Live Oak Boulevard in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ruban Reyes Santiago, 28, of the 800 block of Kimball Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8 p.m. June 26 in the 800 block of Kimball Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher with enhancements, four counts of driving with a suspended license, two counts of speeding and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Lucia Rios, 51, of the 1100 block of Melton Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:15 p.m. June 26 in the 700 block of Gray Avenue in Yuba City. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kobe Yang, 21, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:12 p.m. June 24 on C Street at Ninth Street in Marysville on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol and failure to have working headlamps. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Todd A. Thompson, 44, of the 1600 block of Fifth Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:31 a.m. June 24 on southbound Highway 70 north of Erle Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, driving while addicted and driving without a license. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Dalbir S. Thind, 23, of the 800 block of Bromley Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:59 a.m. June 25 on Second Street at Bridge Street on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and speeding. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Neimiah J. Delozier, 46, of the 1100 block of E. 22nd Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:39 a.m. June 26 in the 1100 block of B Street in Marysville. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.