FELONY ARRESTS
Patrick Streno, 34, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:35 p.m. June 27 on Percy Avenue on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jordan I. Green, 25, of the 2100 block of Sanborn Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:25 a.m. June 27 in the 6000 block of Lindhurst Avenue, Marysville, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michael Silence, 45, of the 9500 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:10 a.m. June 27 in the 900 block of Eighth Street, Marysville, on suspicion of vehicle theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Edgar Mora, 26, of the 200 block of Samuel Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:41 a.m. June 27 at Cooper Avenue and Rosalind Avenue on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Lonny A. Turcotte, 46, of the 600 block of I Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:15 p.m. June 26 in the 300 block of I Street on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and false imprisonment. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michael Delgado, 18, of the 1300 block of Zephyr Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:15 p.m. June 25 at his residence on suspicion of willfully threatening to commit a crime with the intent to terrorize and vandalism causing property damage. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Isaias Mercado, 21, of the 1900 block of Blevin Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:06 p.m. June 25 in the 600 block of Tharp Road on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. They were booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Joseph Mazak, 37, of the 100 block of Palora Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:44 p.m. June 27 on Clark Avenue north of Forbes Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Bianka Montoya, 29, of the 200 block of Woodbridge Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:15 a.m. June 27 in the 1000 block of Colusa Avenue. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Matthew Houston, 36, of the 1200 block of Northgate Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:30 p.m. June 26 at his residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Steven Logan, 39, of the 10000 block of North Butte Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:22 p.m. June 26 on Pennington Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Corey Greathouse, 40, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:51 a.m. June 26 in the 200 block of Colusa Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jimmy Gonzales, 21, of the 1000 block of Cambridge Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:37 a.m. June 26 at Clinton Street and Clark Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rogelio Padron, 51, of the 1400 block of Knights Row, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:51 p.m. June 25 at Highway 99 and Bridge Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mario Avila, 30, of the 1200 block of B Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:30 p.m. June 24 at East Onstott Road and Williams Way, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.