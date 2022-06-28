FELONY ARRESTS
Darryl Booth, 55, of the 1000 block of Courtyard Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:19 p.m. June 26 at the 900 block of North Walton Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of attempted burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michel Lambert, 59, of the 200 block of Moore Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:32 a.m. June 27 at Railroad Avenue and Andrew Drive, on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, bringing alcohol/drugs into a jail/prison and being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition and firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Charles Morris, 26, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:10 a.m. June 27 at Washington and Gray Avenue, on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a jail/prison. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ronald Smith, 74, of the 900 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:05 a.m. June 27 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.