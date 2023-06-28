Ragelo Perez, 48, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:55 a.m. June 27 at the 5500 block of Alicia Avenue, Olivehurst on suspicion of rape by force or fear and battery with serious bodily injury. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Teshawn Jackson, 18, of the 1100 block of Skyline Court, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:30 p.m. June 27 at his own residence, on suspicion of making criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon that is likely not a firearm. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Ashley Gross, 32, of the 1100 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:48 a.m. June 27 at Live Oak Boulevard and Northgate Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Evangelina Singleton, 20, of the 2100 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:39 p.m. June 27 at Northgate Avenue and Clark Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Bikramjit Thindal, 34, of the 600 block of Spring Creek Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2 p.m. June 27 at the 500 block of Bogue Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of evading police. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.