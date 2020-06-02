FELONY ARRESTS
Gregory W. Damron, 24, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:26 p.m. June 1 at 6th Street and B Street, Marysville, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jason B. Harrington, 42, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:40 a.m. June 1 in the 1200 block of Civic Center Blvd. on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Harold O. Castillo, 39, of Daly City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:50 a.m. May 31 at E Street and 9th Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.