FELONY ARRESTS
Paulette Taylor, 33, of the 400 block of J Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:25 a.m. June 1 on Garden Highway at Percy Avenue on suspicion of forgery and identity theft. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Donald S. James, 38, of Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:20 a.m. June 1 on Highway 70 at Olivehurst Avenue on suspicion of arson of an inhabitable structure or property. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.