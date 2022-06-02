FELONY ARRESTS
Allen Turner Jr., 43, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:18 a.m. June 1 at the 1300 block of Franklin Road, on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender with a prior conviction. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Patrick Rockwell Jr.,30, of the 800 block of Bandy Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:59 p.m. June 1 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ignacio Lopez Jr., 33, of the 800 block of Pershing Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:03 p.m. June 1 at the 1400 block of Whyler Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of smuggling a controlled substance into a jail/prison. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.