Shaianna Rosales, 27, of the 10000 block of La Porte Road, Challenge, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11 a.m. June 1 at the 700 block of Chestnut, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Walter Sanders, 47, of the 1900 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:50 p.m. June 1 at the 1200 block of Joseph Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of grand theft of money/labor/property. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Michael Ramirez, 36, of the 5700 block of Alicia Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:33 p.m. May 31 at Moore Avenue and Wilbur. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.