FELONY ARRESTS
Giovanni S. Riga, 25, of the 1900 block of Stone Wood Loop, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:19 a.m. June 28 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and false imprisonment. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Daniel A. Herbert, 44, of the 3600 block of Spenceville Road, Wheatland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:48 a.m. June 28 at Arboga Road and Broadway Road on suspicion of vehicle theft, possessing marijuana for sale, and selling marijuana. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Dustin E. Roach, 45, of the 2700 block of Mulberry Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:03 p.m. June 27 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Samuel Delafuente, 34, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:51 a.m. June 26 at Washington and Live Oak Boulevard on suspicion of felony abandonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ben Ganzon, 20, Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4 a.m. June 26 at Highway 65 and Rosa Road on suspicion of assault and battery involving great bodily injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Zachary A. Sample, 27, of Grass Valley was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:42 a.m. June 26 on suspicion of evading police. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jerry B.Thorpe Jr., 48, of Olivehurst was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:41 a.m. June 26 on suspicion of making criminal threats and possessing tear gas. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Brian McClelland, 28, of Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:30 a.m. June 26 at Franklin and Walton Avenue on suspicion of possessing a tear gas weapon and a controlled substance. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joshua Dallar, 34, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department on June 26 in the 400 block of Park Avenue on suspicion of a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Reagan Cudney, 20, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:57 p.m. June 25 at Bird Street and Live Oak Boulevard on suspicion of vandalism. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Edgar Jimenez, 27, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:19 a.m. June 25 at Garden Highway on suspicion of kidnapping, possession of false identification, carjacking, battery, sexual penetration with force, spousal abuse, sexual battery, and attempted vehicle theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Elias A. Sanchez, 27, of the 1800 block of Hile Avenue, Linda, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:24 p.m. June 28 on Highway 70. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Robert A. Zunick, 40, of the 100 block of Anderson Road, Wheatland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:48 p.m. June 28 on North Beale Road and Hammonton-Smartsville Road, Linda. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Brianna King, 24, of Roseville was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:07 p.m. June 28 on Highway 20 at Hallwood Boulevard. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Samantha N. Alvarez, 27, of Stockton was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:30 a.m. June 27 at Stabler Lane and Nadean Drive. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alina L. Garcia, 22, of the 2500 block of Emerald Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:29 a.m. June 27 in the 1100 block of Butte House Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rogelio Padilla-Perez, 39, of the 800 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:59 p.m. June 26 on Highway 20 at Acacia Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
John Ramirez, 53, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:01 p.m. June 25 on Highway 99 at Queens Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Gabriel Zumbrum, 20, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:59 p.m. June 25 in the 1900 block of Redhaven Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.