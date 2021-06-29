FELONY ARRESTS
Timothy S. King, 46, of the 5200 block of Lindhurst Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:33 p.m. June 28 in the 1600 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Raymond N. Williamson, 26, of the 1700 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road, Linda, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 5:19 p.m. June 28 in the 800 block of Oak Street on suspicion of possessing a concealed dirk or dagger. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Taylor Teal, 26, of Gridley, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:40 a.m. June 28 in the 800 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Kyle Clarke, 31, of the 200 block of Anita Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:48 p.m. June 28 on Highway 99 north of Riego Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.