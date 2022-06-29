FELONY ARRESTS
Jonathan Woody, 35, of the 800 block of Morley Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11 a.m. June 27 at the 1200 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mary Sobansky, 39, of the 1200 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11 a.m. June 27 at her own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jesus Duarte Montano, 20, of the 80 block of Via Bianca, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:38 p.m. June 27 at the 700 block of Cassidy Court, on suspicion of reckless evading. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael Oakman, 47, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:22 a.m. June 28 at the 500 block of Heiken Way, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Micah Mitchell, 42, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:57 p.m. June 28 at the 1700 block of Colusa Avenue, on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Maryanne Lewis, 38, of the 5800 block of Garden Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:28 p.m. June 28 at the 1600 block of State Highway113, Yuba City, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Kyle Martin, 24, of Roseville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:29 p.m. June 27 at Butte House Road and California. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Thomas Hallford Jr., 46, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:25 p.m. June 28 at the 1200 block of Colusa Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.