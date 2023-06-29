Sunday Stewart, 41, of the 1800 block of Sierra Way, Linda, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:41 p.m. June 28 at State Highway 99 northbound, north of Feather River Bridge, on suspicion of burglary. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jaime Snook, 41, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:15 p.m. June 28 at the the 80 block of Second Street, Marysville, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship and assault with a deadly weapon likely not a firearm. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Angel Aleman-Saucedo, 18, of the 1700 block of River Run Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:45 p.m. June 28 at his own residence, on suspicion of attempted murder and attempted second-degree robbery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Shaan Bath, 20, of the 2500 block of Hutchinson Road Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:16 a.m. June 28 on Pease Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.