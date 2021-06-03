FELONY ARRESTS
Trevor J. Bensberg, 29, of the 5400 block of Fruitland Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:20 p.m. June 2 at his residence on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Robert L. Perry, Sr., 35, of the 5800 block of Poplar Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:14 a.m. June 2 at his residence on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ethan Clark, 21, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:05 a.m. June 2 at East Onstott Road and Northgate Drive on suspicion of burglary. They were booked into Sutter County Jail.
Demond Brackett, 38, of the 900 block of 14th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:21 a.m. June 2 in the 400 block of Plumas Street on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Nina Leal, 22, of the 1100 block of Third Street, Meridian, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12 a.m. June 2 at Fourth Street and Central Street on suspicion of child endangerment and DUI. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Evangelina Dagnino, 29, of the 1500 block of Stabler Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:01 p.m. June 2 in the 1000 block of Tharp Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.