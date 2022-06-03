FELONY ARRESTS
Tony Wang, 54, of the 2100 block of Talbert Drive, Chico, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:03 p.m. June 2 at the 2400 block of Forest Avenue, Chico, on suspicion of evading police with wanted disregard for public safety. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kenneth Nichols, 49, of the 800 block of Pershing Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:07 p.m. June 2 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brett Wilkerson, 42, of the 2300 block of Michigan Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:14 p.m. June 2 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sarah Spurrier, 43, of the 1600 block of Cobblestone Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department e at 9 p.m. June 2 at Harter Parkway north of Colusa Frontage Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Daniel Duncan, 33, of the 3100 block of La Mantia Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department e at 11:02 p.m. June 2 at his own residence, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle/vessel. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Flor Lopez Ramos, 24, of the 1400 block of Upland Drive,Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:10 a.m. June 2 at Railroad and Stewart. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Lorna Johal, 54, of the 100 block of Del Monte Avenue,Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:30 p.m. June 2 at Foothills Boulevard at Vineyard. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.