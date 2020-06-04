Felony Arrests:
Andre M. R. Epps, 19, of the 900 block of Ida Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:40 a.m. June 3 on Ida Way on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in public. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jordan A. Durst, 20, of the 2100 block of Sampson Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:50 a.m. June 3 on Ninth Street on suspicion of assault with a firearm and threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Raul G. Leal, 20, of the 6200 block of Farrell Way, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:14 p.m. June 2 on Dunning Avenue on suspicion of looting. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michael F. Marston, 37, of the 1100 block of Drakes Bar Court, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5 p.m. June 2 at Rideout Hospital on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime, discharging a firearm, cruelty to a child, and two counts of spousal rape. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
James L. Macanas, 55, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 4:13 a.m. June 2 in the 300 block of Sixth Street on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.