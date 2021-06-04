FELONY ARRESTS
Sierra Perry, 35, of Cleveland, Ohio, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8 p.m. June 3 in the 4000 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, on suspicion of burglary. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Abrahem Saleh, 34, of the 2900 block of Kola Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:30 p.m. June 3 at Luther Road and Pennington Road on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and sexual penetration of a child under 14. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Roseann M. Simarro, 40, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1 p.m. June 3 at Seventh Street and E Street on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Christopher S. L. Tew, 29, of the first block of 27th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:30 p.m. June 3 in the 800 block of Seventh Street on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime, inflicting corporal injury, and obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Nicholas R. Self, 38, of the 4300 block of Feather River Boulevard, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:15 a.m. June 3 in the 5800 block of Riverside Drive on suspicion of vehicle theft. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Nathaniel Johnson, 23, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:16 p.m. June 3 at Shasta Street and Perkins Way. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Detria Sallie, 43, of the 5700 block of Riverside Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:44 p.m. June 3 at North Beale Road and Park Avenue, Linda. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Edwin Potter, 25, of Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:01 p.m. June 3 on Highway 99 north of Messick Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Dustin Retzloff, 41, of Redding, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:26 a.m. June 2 in the 900 block of Gray Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.