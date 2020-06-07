Felony Arrests
Muhammad Ali, 22, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:08 a.m.. June 5 at his own residence on the charge of criminal threats likely to cause great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Versy Ashford, 31, of Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 8:37 a.m.. June 5 at the 800 block of April Lane on the charge of criminal threats likely to cause great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jonathan Prentice, 37, of Penn Valley, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 3:30 p.m. June 5 at the Nevada County Jail on the charge of felony armed burglary; criminal threats with the intent to cause great bodily harm; and forgery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI Arrests
Davona Alfred, 22, of Olivehurst, was arrested by Marysville Police at 9:50 p.m. June 3 at Alicia Avenue. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Sukhman Dhillon, 21, of Yuba City, was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 3:40 a.m. June 5. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Marco Cordero-Rodriguez, 43, of Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police at 5:45 a.m. June 5 at the Adventist Health/Rideout Emergency Room. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christopher Chavez, 19, of Marysville, was arrested by Yuba City Police at 3:24 p.m. June 5 at the 700 block of Colusa Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.